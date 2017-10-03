Grenade thrown at opposition MP’s homes

Police confirms grenade attacks at the homes of Kyadondo East MP, Robert Sentamu Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine and Makindye West MP, Allan Ssewanyana.Ssewanyana’s home in Kilombe, in Makindye division and that of MP Kyagulanyi in Magere were early today attacked by unknown people who threw grenades in their compounds causing explosions.

Kyagulanyi says it is the second time explosives are being thrown at his house; the first being three days ago.

For his part Ssewanyana says despite the attacks, they will not relent in their pursuit of protecting the constitution

The explosions at the two MPs’ homes comes four days after a similar incident happened at the home of Rubaga North MP, Moses Kasibante.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Commander Frank Mwesigwa confirms that the explosives were factory made hand grenades with less shattering effects.

He says they have started investigations into the matter

Story by

Jude Mutaawe &

Vincent Kisiriko

October 03 2017