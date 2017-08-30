Govt to table PPDA amendment bill next week

The Ministry of finance says it will within the next two weeks table the PPDA amendment bill before cabinet with a view of addressing current delays in procurement.

Ounce cleared by cabinet, the bill will be tabled before parliament for enactment and later sent to the president to finalize the process

The state minister of finance in charge of planning David Bahati says that the bill seeks among other reforms to restrict all Government procurements within three months

Minister Bahati was delivering a key note address during at the 3rd Accountability sector Joint Annual review meeting at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

Godfrey Ssali

