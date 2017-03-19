Govt to subsidize sickle cell drug

Government commits to make budgetary allocation to cater for the provision of hydro-xi-rea drug used in treatment of sickle cells disease.

State minister for health in charge of general duties Sarah Opendi says although the drug is available on the market, it is very expensive hence the need to subsidize.

Opendi adds that the drug helps in stabilizing the lives of sickle cell patients , relieve crises and pain

This on the sidelines of a one day sensitization meeting on sickle cell for MPs at Imperial Royale Hotel

Jude Bukenya

