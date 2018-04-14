Govt to revamp ambulance system

Government finalizes drafting a new national Emergency Medical services policy to provide first aid and quick transportation of people in need of urgent medical care.

A number of government ambulances are grounded with some health facilities lacking operational funds for the service

Health minister Jane Ruth Acieng says the new policy will have ambulance services available across the country, to reduce the number of deaths deriving from delayed access to health service centers.

She was speaking at the launch of Norvick Hospital’s Ambulance for the “Differently Abled Persons” in celebration of Mothers’ Day.

Story by

Julius Ggayi

April 14 2018