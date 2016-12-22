Govt to release 400 billion for setting up free production zones

Government plans to release 400 billion shillings over the next four years to fund the creation of at least 10 free production zones in the country.

Under the free zones, investors are given facilities like tax incentives, subsidies and discounted land for factories among others, but have to produce under certain terms so as to increase exports.

While launching the five year strategic plan ending 2020,the executive Director Uganda Free Zones Authority Richard Jabo said they hope by the end of the four year period, the zones will be housing at least 100 investors

Speaking at the same event, state minister for finance Gabriel Ajedra says he will ensure the money is released so as to raise the country’s exports.

Story by

Nebert Rugadya

22 December 2016