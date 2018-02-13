Govt to promote domestic consumption of coffee

The Uganda Coffee Development Authority embarks on a campaign to promote domestic consumption of coffee with the view of increasing the income of farmers.

Although Uganda is currently the leading exporter and second biggest producer of coffee in Africa, local consumption remains low at only 2%. Ethiopia the leading producer of coffee in Africa has the largest local consumption volume

The Quality Control and Regulatory Services Manager at the Authority Edmond Kananura says local consumption is picking up but more needs to be done to sustain this growth

This as he addressed Journalists at the media centre ahead of the African Fine Coffee Association-Coffee conference starting on Wednesday this week

Story by

Kenneth Lukwago

February 13 2018