Govt to eliminate traditional birth attendants

Authorities in Kayunga district embark on a campaign intended to eliminate traditional birth attendants to reduce cases maternal mortality.

Kayunga RDC Rose Birungi says that the traditional birth attendants have increased the rate of mothers who die during labor since many of them lack medical expertise.

Birungi says that the traditional birth attendants only refer the mothers to hospitals after failing when in most cases its late and nothing much could be done to save their lives.

March 19 2017

By our reporter