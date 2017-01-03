Govt to demarcate Butaleja – Budaka district boundaries this week

Butaleja district woman MP Milly Mugeni calls for calm among the Banyole and Bagweri as government erects boundary marks between Butaleja and Budaka to avert more clashes.

Residents of the two districts clashed over ownership of the River Namataala and R. Manafwa forcing the Inspector General of Police to camp there to avert bloodshed

Mugeni notes that a team from the ministry of lands will soon be dispatched to demarcate the borders of the two districts

Story by

Godfrey Ssali

January 03 2017