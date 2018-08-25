Govt to crackdown on contractors who flout the building code

State minister for relief and disaster preparedness Musa Ecweru renews the demand for contractors of buildings to install lightening arresters on buildings to avert deaths.

Ecweru maintains that buildings that do not have lightening arresters put occupants of these buildings at risk of suffering from natural disasters like earthquakes, thunder and lightning among others.

He says that government is set to restart enforcing building codes policy, a thing that will see all structures set up either by government or citizens follow the set standards as a means of fostering quality while constructing

This while commissioning the construction of a six classroom block and three toilet stands at Bweyale public primary school in Kiryandongo district

They are being built under the development response to displacement impact project (DRDIP) co-founded by the government and the World Bank