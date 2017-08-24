Govt says deadline for simcard registration still stands

Government says that the 30th August 2017 deadline for registration of mobile phone sim cards still stands and will not be postponed.

Security Minister Henry Tumukunde told a joint sitting of three committees of parliament including Equal opportunities, Defense and internal affairs and ICT that enough consultation with different stakeholders and that it was likely the position will not change.

Tumukunde says a lot of misinformation is being spread by agents that don’t want to see this exercise succeed to the detriment of order and security for Ugandans. I want to put an end to these rumors by categorically stating the following;

In a three page document presented to the legislators the minister indicated that mechanisms have been put in place to ensure that airtime and data bundles including Mobile money on a deactivated SIM card will be noted and returned to the SIM upon reactivation.

He adds that subscribers with deactivated SIM cards will be allowed to withdraw or send money however not to deposit unless registered within a grace period that will be communicated noting that registration will continue and will improve in efficiency.

