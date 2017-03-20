Govt pledges to review draconian laws

Government pledges before the United Nations to ensure that laws perceived to be draconian are reviewed in tandem with the constitution and international obligations.

The pledge came as Uganda took part in the Universal Periodic Review of its human rights situation before a United Nations Working Group in Geneva-Switzerland

The pledge came after 320 none Governmental organizations under the national stakeholders forum on the universal periodic review presented a statement expressing concern that Uganda had rejected recommendations to revise the Public Order Management Act and the Non-Governmental act of 2016.

The statement was presented by the executive director of the Human Rights Network-Uganda Mohamed Ndifuna

The Director in charge of International Cooperation at the ministry of foreign affairs Ambassador David Etuketi said the Uganda law reform commission would handle such concerns

Story by

Kenneth Lukwago