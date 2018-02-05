Govt maintains unlicensed schools will not open

As schools across the country open for the first term of this academic year today, the ministry of Education maintains that schools which do not meet the minimum standards will not be allowed to open.

The directive issued by the ministry also bars schools from increasing school fees without authorization from the ministry.

Assistant Commissioner for Communications and Information Management Patrick Muyinda says they are working with District Education officers, Chief Administrative officers among others to implement the directive.

