Gov’t issues new guidelines to safe guard local content

The Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets authority issues fresh procurement guidelines to safe guard local content.

Under these guidelines some works have been ring fenced for local firms and these include road works of not more than 45 billion shillings, other public works of not more than 10 billion shillings and consultancy services of not more than one billion shillings

The authority has also announced that 30% of work done by foreign companies must be sub contracted to a local firm.

Addressing the media, PPDA executive director Cornelia Sabiti asked local firms to be efficient if they are to benefit from this offer.

Sabiiti says all government entities to comply with the new arrangement

Story by

Kenneth Lukwago

March 23 2017