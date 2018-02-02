Govt fails in stopping genital mutilation & child marriages- Kadaga

Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga expresses concern over government’s failure to ensure zero tolerance to female genital mutilation and early child marriages.

Kadaga says that despite a law in place to fight this practice, implementation has been left to the NGO’s and the victims

Kadaga calls for more advocacy among the communities to fight early child marriages and female genital mutilation.

This today at Sheraton Hotel while launching a campaign dubbed Live Your Dream Campaign being implemented by UNFPA and Reach a Hand Uganda aimed protecting girls from early child marriages, Gender Violence among many others.

Executive Director Reach a Hand Uganda Hamprey Nabimanya says that they have embarked on empowering the population with knowledge on how to end these practices .

Story by

Rose Namale

