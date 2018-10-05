Govt earmarks 1.2 billion for construction of Butabika Hospital staff accommodation

Government earmarks 1.2 billion shillings for the construction of staff accommodation for Butabika Hospital to improve the health worker’s working conditions.

The Hospital Executive Director Dr David Basangwa says government has already allocated the funds for this activity which is part of the hospitals’ capital Development activities

Basangwa says they have already invited bids for the project and that procurement process for the construction of the 3 floors structure is ongoing.

Basangwa says the block to be constructed will house six families staffs noting that the government has already allocated funds for the activity .

He noted that the project comes in handy since health workers especially those offering health services at Butabika Hospital need to be residing near the facility due to the nature of Hospital’s clients who needs much care from the health facility all the time.