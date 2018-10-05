Govt chief whip wants president to quickly assent to excise duty bill

The government chief whip Ruth Nankabirwa appeals to President Yoweri Museveni to quickly assent to the just passed excise duty amendment bill.

It seeks to reduce the levy on mobile money transactions from the current 1% to 0.5% to only withdrawals.

Nankabirwa says mobile money agents have been taking advantage of the confusion surrounding the mobile money tax to fleece unsuspecting people by forcing them to pay extra costs.

A total of 164 MPs voted in favor of maintaining the 0.5 percent tax whereas 124 legislators rejected the tax

Of the 450 MPs in the 10th Parliament, only 288 participated in the poll as others were absent.