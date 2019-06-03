Govt blocks over 700 pilgrims from DRC

Government stops over 700 Democratic Republic of Congo pilgrims from attending this year’s martyr’s day celebrations saying these might pose a health threat.

This as the Ebola continues to claim lives of people in DR Congo with the death toll hitting 1000 last month

Lands minister Betty Amongi says the decision was reached at after a request from the ministry of health

Amongi says the move is part of interventions by government to stop the deadly epidemic from spreading to Uganda