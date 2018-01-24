Govt allows Red Pepper to resume operations

Government finally allows The Red Pepper and its sister publications to resume operations after two months of closure.

The Publication was closed down last year and eight of its managers charged in court for publishing a story that president Museveni planned to overthrow his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame

The decision to re-open the paper follows a meeting the Company Directors and its Senior Editors held with President Museveni at State House in Entebbe.

The president promised to immediately order the police vacate the Pepper head office at Namanve and return all confiscated electronic equipment to the company.

The meeting followed both formal and informal protracted negotiations with senior government officials

January 24 2018