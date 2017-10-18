Government defends self on evicted miners

The energy minister Irene Muloni says government has not neglected the artisans in the mining sector however, but that they are trying to organize them for legal activities as small scale miners.

Muloni at the Energy annual joint sector review at Munyonyo notes that government had temporarily halted the activities of small scale miners in Mubende were illegal mining was taking place and lives of people were at stake on top of the foreigners who had also penetrated the sector.

She adds that artisans should not get worried as the process is to take 2 months to enable government sensitize them, license and also demarcate the areas where they can conduct their activities without interventions.

The ministry is still targeting the electricity distribution strategy to all Ugandans by 2020 with focus on sub county level.

Minister Muloni explains that his ministry has managed to accomplish its obligation when it comes to electricity distribution to all parts of the country and currently remaining with only 4 districts to achieve this.

Muloni indicates that the project of extending electricity to the sub county level will cost them over 200 million dollars which they have to fulfill within a period of 3 years remaining to 2020.

Meanwhile Muloni stresses that the sector will continue to focus on the reduction of electricity cost from 11 Us dollar cents to 6 cents, expedite the granting of oil production licenses for the actual oil production, equipping the sub sector with modern laboratory to test for the quality of mineral than going out for tests among others.

Muloni expressed the need to support the mineral development sector noting that the review of the mineral policy is ongoing.

She says that this year’s theme Energy and Mineral Resources for Employment Creation, Value Addition, Industrialization and Local Content Development implies the role of the sector as a primary growth sector in attaining the national strategic direction towards the middle income status by 2020.

Story by Eve Namugabi