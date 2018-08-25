Germany rejects Uganda’s sim sim

Over 18 metric tons of Sim sim which was being exported from Uganda to Germany have been rejected after being found to contain traces of salomonella pathogens.

The most common symptoms of salmonella infection are non bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps. This infection is obtained through eating contaminated food or water

The commissioner crop protection in the ministry of agriculture, Steven Byantwale says the sim sim was contaminated at a pre harvest stage.

He notes that Ugandans have had better farm products but always fail to maintain the good quality of their agriculture products during the time of drying agriculture products