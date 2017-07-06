Gen Wamala warns motorists on vehicle inspection

Uncategorized

The minister of state for Works and Transport Gen Edward Katumba Wamala is urging motor vehicles owners to comply with a requirement to have their vehicles inspected.

The minister says that the inspection is critical in addressing challenges including accidents by ensuring all vehicles are road worthy.

In a statement, Gen Wamala says that vehicles owners in Kampala should take advantage of existing facilities at Kawanda, on Bombo Road, Namulanda on Entebbe Road, Nabbingo on Masaka Road and mobile units currently stationed at the Namboole Stadium parking for specifically heavy vehicles.

Gen Wamala adds that vehicle owners upcountry should not panic explaining that there will be no enforcement in such areas as long as stations for inspection are not fully operational.

There have been questions about the motor vehicle inspection project with some people questioning the fees being charged.

Yesterday, parliament ruled that the physical infrastructure committee scrutinizes contracts issued to a Swiss company to handle the inspection within one month.