Gashumba & his brother released on bail

Frank Gashumba, his brother Innocent Kasumba together with a tour and travel guide officer Kiyingi Ismail, have been released on bond Buganda road court.

This , after being arraigned before the court on 16 counts including Personation, Conspiracy to commit a felony, unlawful possession of narcotic drugs, forgery and uttering a false document.

They appeared before Chief Magistrate James Eremye Mawanda who informed them that they were not going to plead to the charges due to the abscence of prosecutors.

Court then heard that the three conspired on 12/September/2017 at Tulip Golden Hotel- Kafu road in Kampala, to obtain money from two Dutch nationals, falsely pretending that they were going to offer them contracts of supplying trucks, troop carrier, heavy machines and water tanks among others to the Ministry of defense.

Indoing this Gashumba had falsely represented himself as Col. Okello Francis the Director logistics, while his brother Kasumba had falsely represented himself as Dr. John Mwine the Director Procurement.

Court also heard that Gashumba and brother Kasumba forged an identification card of Ministry of Defense and Veteran Affairs, which they uttered to the said foreigners, Kolgvan M. Dirutop and Manu Meerscghman of Holland origin, and forged several stamps of South Sudan Ministries of Finance, Health, Education, Transport and that of Agriculture.

It’s further alleged that on 30th and 31st/September/2017 Kasumba and Gashumba at Gabba and Bunga in Makindye Division in Kampala respectively, were unlawfully found in possession of substances suspected to be marijuana a drug under International Control.

Magistrate Eremye then released them on a court bond of 20million shillings, which same bond was signed by their sureties who included MP Joseph Sewungu, relatives and friends.

They are to ensure that the accused persons return to court on 20th/November/2017, with a hope that Prosecutors will have returned from their strike.

November 06 2017