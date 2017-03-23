Funds for LC polls bought food for hunger stricken communities- Minister

The ministry of finance reveals that funds which were meant for financing the local council elections were used to buy food for Ugandans who were faced by hunger.

A directive to postpone the elections was issued by cabinet yesterday citing lack of funds

The Electoral Commission had earlier asked for 15 billion to hold these elections with voters lining up behind their preferred candidates.

Addressing journalists at the media centre, Finance minister Matia Kasaijja explained that the money had to be re-allocated to avert a food crisis that hit the country at the beginning of this year.

Story by

Kenneth Lukwago

March 23 2017