Former UBC boss Paul Kihika remanded again

Former UBC managing Director Paul Kihika has been taken back to Luzira prison.

This time by the Nakawa Chief Magistrates court on charges of giving false information to police.

Kihika was on Monday this week released on bail by the Anti-corruption court on charges of embezzlement.

He was produced before Grade one magistrate Christine Nantege where he pleaded not guilty to one count of giving false information. He has been remanded until 15th/August 2017 since he had no sureties in court to bail him out again.

Prosecution says that Kihika allegedly reported a case of theft of his mobile phone at Jinja road police station, while falsely accusing the head of media crimes in police Emmanuel Mbonimpa to have stolen it; yet the same had just been confiscated for purposes of investigations.

Story by

Veronica Kayaga

August 09 2017

This is the second time in a space of one week when Kihika is being charged and remanded to prison, the first being on 2nd/August when he appeared before the Anti-corruption court for alleged embezzlement of 9,510Us dollars meant for an official trip to China.