FDC demands for an apology from Uganda blood transfusion services

The opposition Forum for Democratic Change party demands for an apology from the Uganda Blood Transfusion services for rejecting blood donated by the party members.

Last week , the body responsible for blood transfusion services failed to turn up at the FDC offices to pick blood donated by party members

This was at a time the Uganda Blood Transfusion service had announced that the country had a blood shortage

The Spokesperson of the FDC Women League Sarah Eperu says since the country is still experiencing a blood shortage , yet blood was rejected, the blood transfusion body should apologize to Ugandans

Story by

Eve Namugabi

February 18 2018