Farmers to be paid for planting trees

Environmentalists commit to rewarding farmers or individuals for planting trees as a viable system that will help recover the country’s forest cover that has greatly been drained by deforestation.

Current statistics indicate that over 200,000 hectares of Uganda’s forest cover are lost annually for the 10 last year’s posing a threat of desertification.

The National focal point officer with the Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and forest degradation – REDD program, in the ministry of water and environment, Xavier Mugumya says individuals that have forests and preserved them will be rewarded financially for their efforts geared toward fighting deforestation.

Speaking duringa media dialogue on the role of forests and climate change at Imperial Botanical Beach Hotel in Entebe, Mugumya notes that since destroy forests for mainly economic gains, financial rewards will deter them from cutting down trees and will also encourage them plant more

He says this is part of the Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and forest degradation plus conservation and sustainable development program

Wycliffe Sebunya

March 28 2017