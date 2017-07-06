Farmers rejects free goats over quality

Uncategorized

Farmers in Masindi Municipality backed by councilors reject goats supplied by municipal authorities saying they are in bad shape and not worthy the amount they claim to have purchased them at.

The goats were purchased under a program known as discretion program to help farmers to increase their incomes.

While the district authorities claim that they spent 4 million shillings to buy the 8 goats from South Africa, the farmers led by one Sulait Mugume insist the goats are local.

The framers were joined by Civic ward and Bigando ward councilors Ismail Irumba and Fatuma Nyangoma to demand for accountability at the municipal council.

Councilor Irumba calls for accountability from the authorities.