Farmers incurring losses due to low prices – MP Nabbanja

Kakumiro district Woman MP Robinah Nabbanja implores government to fast track operational zing the contingency fund to minimize losses in the agriculture sector mainly resulting from the low prices of produce.

Currently a kilogram of maize costs between 200 – 300 shillings with many farmers now incurring losses since they are having bumper harvests

Nabbanja notes that the contingency fund will see government either buying the produce from the farmers at a reasonable price or giving them a small compensation to cushion them against losses.

She also reignites the need to revive granaries to overcome price volatility by storing cereals such as maize until prices are stable.

Story by

Godfrey Ssali

July 24 2018