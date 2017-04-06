EU says its time for serious political dialogue in Uganda

The European Union delegation in Uganda says it is time for Uganda to have a serious political dialogue through which unresolved political matters must be settled.

The EU notes that as the country transits to the next election, it is important that political actors reflect on the key developments during and after the 2016 election period and engage in meaningful dialogue

Head of the delegation to Uganda Ambassador Kristian SCHMIDT says that while they are not aware or involved by the reported efforts of its member Sweden, the EU believes that dialogue is now important in Uganda

This at a breakfast meeting with Journalists at his residence in Kololo

The European Union has been proactive about the political situation in Uganda considering the tough report its election observer mission made about the 2016 elections.

The report among other things called for political, constitutional and electoral reforms that would ensure a leveled political playing field

Ambassoder SCHMIDT says they are following up the commitments made by Government on this matter

Kenneth Lukwago

April 06 2017