EU says its time for serious political dialogue in Uganda
The European Union delegation in Uganda says it is time for Uganda to have a serious political dialogue through which unresolved political matters must be settled.
The EU notes that as the country transits to the next election, it is important that political actors reflect on the key developments during and after the 2016 election period and engage in meaningful dialogue
Head of the delegation to Uganda Ambassador Kristian SCHMIDT says that while they are not aware or involved by the reported efforts of its member Sweden, the EU believes that dialogue is now important in Uganda
This at a breakfast meeting with Journalists at his residence in Kololo
The European Union has been proactive about the political situation in Uganda considering the tough report its election observer mission made about the 2016 elections.
The report among other things called for political, constitutional and electoral reforms that would ensure a leveled political playing field
Ambassoder SCHMIDT says they are following up the commitments made by Government on this matter
Story by
Kenneth Lukwago
April 06 2017