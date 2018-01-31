EU makes 100,000 euros for refugees in Uganda

The European Commission has made an initial 100,000 euro humanitarian funding available for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to respond to the influx of refugees in Uganda from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Since December last year over 13,000 refugees have arrived from DRC’s Ituri and North Kivu provinces, bringing the total number of Congolese refugees in Uganda to over 242,000.

The refugees report that they fled a new cycle of inter-communal violence which saw armed groups killing, looting and torching houses.

The funding will go towards increasing the supply of safe water and improving sanitation, hygiene and health services. And to prevent disease outbreaks

A statement from the European Union Delegation in Uganda says that through this funding the Uganda Red Cross Society will assist 6000 newly arrived Congolese refugees with an estimated 65% of them being children.

Story by

Kenneth Lukwago

January 31 2018