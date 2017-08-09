EOC special tribunal starts giving judgments

The Equal opportunities commission conducts a special tribunal which has ordered a one Lawrence Busuulwa to vacate a two acre piece of land he fraudulently acquired from his relatives.

The commission hearings complement work by the judiciary to reduce high case backlog and passes judgments recognized by government.

The tribunal presided over by commissioner Joel Cox Ojjuku found Busuulwa guilty of taking over the contested land located in Kikaaya , Lwengo district yet it was left to the five orphans by their late mother.

Commissioner Ojuuku ruled that accused who also stayed away from the proceedings immediately vacates the land in question and compensate the affected parties with one million shillings

Wycliffe Sebunya

August 09 2017