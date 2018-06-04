Entebbe town clerk arrested

Entebbe Municipality Town Clerk Charles Magumba has been arrested by the Land Probe Commission in relation to a 44 billion shillings compensation claim from Government, for a rock on his land that was acquired for the construction of Isimba hydro power dam.

Magumba was summoned by the Commission to throw more light on said the claim, because there is evidence that he had already been compensated with 200million shillings for his land meaauring 35 acres at Natooke village in Kayunga district.

Commission Chair Justice Catherine Bamugemereire ordered for Magumba’s arrest on allegations that he concealed information in respect to this rock claim from the Land Probe Commission Team.

Evidence before the Commission shows that Magumba who was by then an Asst. Town Clerk in Kayunga District bought the 35 acres of land together with the disputed rock from seven people at 51million shillings in 2012, and three years later Government acquired it and compensated him 200 million shillings.

However Magumba told the Commission that the 200 million shillings didnot include compensation for his rock, which he now wants to be paid 44 billion shillings ; the same having been assessed and approved by the Chief Government Valuer.

Its against this background that Justice Bamugemereire ordered for his arrest saying, if such claims like Magumba’s are left to materialize , Government will lose an estimated 600 billion shillings in fresh claims for rock compensations.

Story by

Kayaga Veronica

4th June, 2018