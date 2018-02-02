Eight 2010 boda boda cyclists released on bail

Mwanga 2 magistrates court releases on bail eight motorcyclists of the Century Boda -Boda Co-operative society who were remanded on charges of destroying property of their rival faction; Boda-Boda 2010.

Presiding Grade one magistrate Esther Nyadoi ordered each of the eight suspects to pay cash bail of 500,000 shillings and their sureties to each execute a non-cash bond of 3 million shillings before leaving custody.

The bailed suspects include Sula Lubega; chairman of Century Boda-boda co-perative society, Farouk Muyomba , Godfrey Mubiru , Yoga John Bosco, Patrick Wamala , Hamza Kiggundu , Saul Katongole and Ssebufu John Bosco.

They allegedly committed the offense on 22nd of this month while jubilating the arrest of Boda Boda 2010 Leader Abdulah Kitata, .

However 3 more Boda-boda riders have been charged in respect to destroying Boda-boda 2010 property, bringing the number of suspects in the case to eleven.

The 3 have however been denied bail after failing to identify their surities in court.

The case has been now adjourned to 14th/February 2018.