EAC member states to revive regional airline

The East African community is embarking on implementation of a transport master plan which involves reviving the defunct airways of the community and setting up a regional vehicle assembly plant.

According to the chairman of the East African Community Council of ministers also state minister for East African affairs Julius Maganda Wandera, the summit of the community leaders will discuss the matter during their extra ordinary summit meeting due on the 23rd of this month at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

Minister Wandera says that the heads of state summit will decide on how to mobilize resources and the location of the motor vehicle assembly plant which will result into blocking importation of used vehicles

The plan to revive the East African Airways comes at a time when Uganda is considering reviving its national carrier. Maganda says the revival of the East African Airways will serve international interests beyond local airlines.

Story by

Kenneth Lukwago

February 2018