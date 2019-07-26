Drafting of NDP 3 underway

Government starts consultations to inform the third National Development Plan (NDPIII) to firmly set Uganda on the path to becoming a middle-income country.

Speaking during the Launch of the consultations at Serena Hotel, a board member of National Planning Authority Lydia Wanyoto says industrialization and technological development are at the heart of the proposals to increase the country’s earning capabilities between 2020/21- 2024/25.

Wanyoto who doubles as the chairperson of the ruling National Resistance movement (NRM) women’s league says the consultations are aimed at obtaining views of various stakeholders to be integrated into the plan that is directly linked to the country’s development needs.

NDP 111 is under the theme: “Investing in Human capital for shared prosperity in Uganda”.

For his part, the Principal of Makerere University Business School (MUBS) Professor Juma Waswa Balunywa says government should stop creating more districts and cut the huge wage bill as part of broader efforts to improve public financial management and reinforce expenditure control to achieve the overall development goals in NDP 111.