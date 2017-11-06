Doctors start industrial action today

Doctors across the country start their industrial action today demanding that government increases their salaries, avail equipment and other medical supplies and also stop unnecessary arrests of doctors.

Under their umbrella body, the Uganda Medical Association , doctors want the salary of a starting doctor increased from one million shillings to six million shillings , senior consultant from three million shillings to twelve million shillings.

The Association President Dr. Ekwaro Obuku says they want the president to also reign in on state house health monitoring unit and RDCs who arbitrarily arrest doctors accusing them of misconduct

Obuku also demand government to provide vaccines , medicine and other essential medical supplies to help them effectively execute their duties

Meanwhile, Government implores doctors to halt their industrial action to give way for ongoing discussions on their demands.

State minister for health Sarah Opendi assures Ugandans that other medical workers will be on duty to handle patients as negotiations with government continues

She notes that the demand for a salary increment will be considered in the next financial year

Story by

Wycliffe Sebunya

November 06 2017