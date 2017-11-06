Doctors rejected government plea to call of their strike

Medical Doctors have rejected Government plea to cal of their strike.

The doctors under their umbrella, the Uganda medical workers association assembled at Mulago hospital to take a decision on whether to call off the strike.

Their association President Dr Ekwaro Ebuku laid down their demands including payment of interns who he said are mainly providing health services in hospitals.

They say Government has failed to provide commitment on their outstanding demands.

Prime minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda addressed the assembly of the Medical Association at Mulago urging them to call of the strike.

They were later addressed by state minister in charge of primary Health care Minister Sarah Opendi who said there was no money but expressed Government’s commitment and willingness to revise their pay structure, but they declined to call off the strike

