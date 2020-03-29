Discrimination Still Rampant at Top Level Leadership Ranks – Speaker

Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga calls for an end to the discrimination of Women in top leadership positions and at the lower levels.

Kadaga says that despite a lot of progress on women’s participation in leadership positions which is at 32% in parliament, local government at over 40% and cabinet at 20% many women even those in top leadership positions are discriminated.

She specifically decries the demands for sex by male bosses before according the female their due privileges.

This today while launching the African Women Leaders Network Uganda Chapter at Sheraton Hotel.

United Nations Resident Coordinator in Uganda Rosa Malango expresses need to increase women’s participation in decision making .