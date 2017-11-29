Deputy speaker apologizes for brutality on opposition MPs

The deputy speaker of parliament Jacob Oulanya regrets events that unfolded in parliament on the 27th September 2017 culminating into the brutal attack on opposition MPs.

This follows a procedural matter raised by MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda who sought assurance of the MPs security as they report back to the chambers

In his response, Oulanya said the matter was under the speaker Rebecca Kadaga noting that it requires her presence

He notes that the events could have been avoided and handled in a better way assuring that such will never occur again

