CSOs welcome restructuring govt agencies

Civil Society Organizations welcome the restructuring of Government agencies but stress that more needs to be done to completely address useless expenditure within Government.

Under their umbrella organization, the civil society Budget Advocacy Group, the organizations say that the size of cabinet and parliament should be trimmed down, unnecessary offices like Resident District Commissioners, presidential advisors and assistants be scrapped

Yesterday, the minister in charge of ICT, information and National guidance Frank Tumwebaze confirmed that cabinet has sanctioned the merger , scrapping and relocation of some departments back to their line ministries

The move will save the country about 1 trillion shilling which was being lost through duplication and salaries among others

The coordinator of the civil society budget advocacy group Julius Mukunda tells Journalists in Ntinda that more needs to be done