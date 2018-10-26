Courts to clear 1,000 sex cases, women excited

By Kenneth Lukwago

The women movement applauds the judiciary for undertaking to clear over 1,000 sexual and gender based violence cases within the next 40 days but call for better plan to ensure that justice prevails.

Recently the judiciary said it has organized 13 special sessions in different parts of the country, in which courts of law will be tasked to clear at least 1,000 cases of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence between November and December this year.

Selected courts to handle the cases include the High Court Criminal Division in Kampala; High Court Circuits of Moroto, Soroti, Masaka, Mukono, Gulu, Bushenyi and Mbale; and the Chief Magistrates Courts of Nabweru, Iganga, Lira, Kapchorwa and Sironko.

Women activists welcome the move bust say that the judiciary must ensure that justice prevails by addressing issues that frustrate such cases including tampering with evidence and intimidation of witnesses.

The executive director at the Legal Aid Service Providers Network Sylvia Namubiru Mukasa says that witness protection should be among the priorities.

Meanwhile the activists want the ministry of Education to expedite investigations into sexual abuse in schools and higher institutions of learning and punish all those involved. The Executive Director Uganda Women`s Network Rita Aciro says that the ministry should ensure that teachers involved are punished instead of being transferred.