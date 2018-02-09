Court of appeal starts a special criminal session in Jinja

Court of appeal starts a one month special criminal session in Jinja to reduce the huge case backlog.

A panel of judges including Lady Justice Hellen Obura, Justice Remmy Kasule and Justice Cheborion Barishaki will handle cases that include murder, aggravated defilement and robbery.

Jinja covers appeal cases raised from the districts of Jinja, Iganga, Mayuge, Luuka, Namayigo, Buikwe, Namutumba ,Bugiri,Kamuli, Buyende and Kaliro.

Speaking during the opening of the session at Jinja High Court, Deputy Chief Justice Owiny Dollo expressed dismay over the increased levels of criminality in the country.

Justice Dollo says after, the constitutional court will also hold regional court sessions to cut costs for both appellants and the judiciary among others.

Story by

Vncent Mukisa

