Court dismisses Kirumira’s application for unconditional release

Buganda road court has dismissed embattled Police Officer Mohammad Kirumira’s application that sought unconditional release from police custody, having spent more than 48 hours without being taken to any court to answer charges.

Grade One Magistrate Robert Mukanza dismissed the application on grounds that Kirumira being a police officer at the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police, is legally before the Police Disciplinary Tribunal, and legally confined in a gazetted place prescribed by the law.

Magistrate Mukanza noted that Buganda road court has no jurisdiction to question or interfere with the Tribunal’s competence and work.

However Kirumira’s Father Abubakar Kawooya who filed this application together with his Lawyer Jude Mbabali were not in court to receive the ruling.

The Magistrate asked each party to bear their own costs of this application.

Kirumira has been in detention since 1st/February 2018, when he was arrested from his home in Bulenga Wakiso district by the police’s flying squad.

He is currently appearing before the police tribunal on charges of professional misconduct and corruption for which he was remanded to Nalufenya Detention Centre awaiting to fulfill the bail terms set for him.

Story by

Veronica Kayaga

February 15 2018