Corruption manifests most in the procurement process – IG

Audits and investigations by the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets indicate that corruption in the procurement process manifests more in the evaluation of bids, reported to be at 58%.

PPDA’s Manager Capacity Building Ronald Tumuhairwe says such corrupt practices lead to awarding of contracts to incompetent individuals hence shoddy works in several government projects.

Speaking during the National Accountability Sector Dialogue organized by Transparency International – Uganda at Imperial Royale Hotel, Tumuhairwe said during this process people change the evaluation criteria.

He adds that the second process where corruption manifests is awarding of contracts at 12.5%, followed by receipt and opening of bids, reviewing evaluation of bids, advertising and signing of contracts.

Story by

Wycliffe Sebunya

August 25 2017