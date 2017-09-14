Close to ten pple succumb to crimean hemorrhagic fever

10 people are suspected to have died of the Crimean hemorrhagic fever in parts of Nakaseke district and Kiboga.

Nakaseke South MP Lutamaguzi Ssemakula reported the matter on the floor of parliament and challenged the ministry of health to quickly come to the rescue of the residents.

Lutamaguzi notes that earlier reports had attributed the deaths to malaria

He now wants the ministry of health to declare the affected areas a disaster zone to save lives of other people

In response, government chief whip Ruth Nankabirwa says government has dispatched a team of experts to handle the situation.

Godfrey Ssali

September 14 2017