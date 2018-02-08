City tycoon Sudhir quizzed over Kololo SS land

City Tycoon Sudhir Ruparellia defends himself before the Land Probe Commission over accusations by Kololo Senior Secondary School that without their knowledge and consent, he grabbed the School Sports Field.

The land is located along Lugogo by pass in Kampala, near Kampala Parents Primary School.

Sudhir tells the Seven Member Commission chaired by Justice Catherine Bamugemereirwe that he took the move to pursue this land, after discovering that Kololo S.S.S was in talks with a Company called DEMARK to develop the playing field, yet Kampala Parents School and other Communities were still interested in using it for recreation purposes.

When asked why he himself did not consult Kololo which had more rights on the land, he said it was up to Uganda Land Commission which gave him the lease in 2013, to inform them (Kololo S.S.S.)

He paid 120mshs for the six acres of the Sports field.

The Commissioners want to know the Circumstances under which he got an extension of a 99year old lease in January/2014, five months after getting a five year old lease in October/2013 from Uganda Land Commission.

