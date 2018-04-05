Citizens want constitutional court to throw Robert Kasule Sebunya out of parliament

Aggrieved Citizens of Nansana Municipality in Wakiso District want the Constitutional court to overturn the decision of the High Court in Kampala that declared Robert Kasule Ssebunya as the validly elected MP for that Constituency.

Last year the Court of Appeal nullified the election of DP’s Wakayima Musoke as Nansana Municipality MP, after concurring with High court Judge Vincent Okwanga, that the name Wakayima Musoke Nsereko which he used for his nomination for the seat, did not appear in the voters’ register of Nansana Municipality, but the name Musoke Hannington Nsereko which validly appears on his national identification card.

The Judge then declared NRM’s Robert Kasule Ssebunya, who had emerged second in the election, as the area MP, without going through a by-election.

However the concerned citizens want among others court to order a by election for them to make their own representative choice.

The matter was coming up today for parties to inform the Constitutional court Deputy Registrar on how to proceed, but the respondents in this case did not turn up in court and another date of 30/May was given by the Registrar.

