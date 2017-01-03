Chinese company accused of mistreating workers

The Lord Mayor of Kampala Erias Lukwago and other local leaders in Kawempe Division have directed China Railway Construction Company to halt works in Kampala pending resolution of grievances fronted by its workers including sexual harassment.

The company was awarded contracts for the construction of several KCCA roads and junctions under the World Bank funded Kampala Institutional and Infrastructural Development Project

The Lord Mayor and a team of other local leaders rushed to Kanyanya were the workers had staged protests over several grievances including meagre salaries, deplorable working conditions, lack of protective gear, sexual harassment, torture, and disregard of employment and labor laws and regulations.

After a meeting, it was resolved that the grievances be addressed within two days and that the company remains closed pending the resolution.

January 03 2017