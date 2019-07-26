China to support Uganda’s industrial sector

Chinese Government pledges support to Uganda’s industrial sector for a more competitive, modern and dynamic sector.

Chinese Ambassador to Uganda Zheng Zhuqiang says that China’s capital, equipment and technology will bring new opportunities for Uganda to accelerate its industrialization.

Zheng notes that the embassy is working towards implementing the major inititives that China announced last year at the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation which includes industrial promotion, trade facilitation among many others.

President Uganda National Chamber Of Commerce Olive Kigongo says that the machines and technology from china is cheap and advises Uganda to engage in small scale manufacturing.

She says that this will enable Uganda produce their own goods and also increase on the employment levels.