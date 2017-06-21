Children missing fathers’ mentoring – UN

A Report by UNICEF indicates many fathers are struggling to play an active role in the lives of their children with many failing to find time to engage in early learning activities including playing or handling school work

It shows that 55% of children aged between 3 and 4 years in 74 countries have fathers who do not play or engage in early learning activities with them

UNICEF wants fathers to play an active role in their children’s development through showing them love, playing with them, protecting them and ensuring good nutrition for their healthy development

According to this report published as part of commemorating father’s day on Sunday 18th June 2017, Uganda`s best dads’ were identified in Karamoja, West Nile and the Western region

We spoke to Catherine Ntabadde a communication specialist at UNICEF about this report and the key recommendations to Government and the private sector about early childhood development